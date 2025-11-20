A&E lineup for Nov. 21-30

Note: for a complete list of calendar events from around Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley, go to http://www.postindependent.com/entertainment/community-calendar/.

Deck the Walls Holiday Market

What: The Carbondale Arts gallery has once again been transformed into a holiday market highlighting work by 70 local artisans and small businesses. Find treats, jewelry, stuffed toys, tableware, art supplies and more — all of which are handmade and one-of-a-kind.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 24 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays beginning Nov. 30

Where: The Launchpad. 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale

How much: Free

ACT presents: Neil Simon’s “Rumors”

What: For the first time, Aspen Community Theatre is bringing its fall production to Rifle. Head to the Ute Theater for a production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors.” A hilarious mystery — and ACT’s first non-musical production since 1999 — this show is not to be missed. “Rumors” contains adult language and themes and is not recommended for children.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23

Where: Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 East Fourth St., Rifle

How much: $25 in advance, $30 day of. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/ACTRumors .

Pink to Black ft. Magic Beans with Heady Hooligan

What: The Thunder River Theatre is bringing back its winter concert series, Pink to Black, beginning Saturday, Nov. 22 with Magic Beans, Heady Hooligan and El Dorado cocktails.

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale

How much: $30 to $35. Purchase tickets at thunderrivertheatre.com .

Artful Adventures

What: Bring your child to the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center for creative adventures each early release Wednesday. Children ages 11 to 17 can learn new techniques, build their artistic skills and explore new materials throughout the 11 session program.

When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 17, except for Nov. 26.

Where: Community Art Center, 601 E. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs

How much: $220 for all 11 classes.

Karaoke Night

What: Head to the Black Nugget for a weekly karaoke night every Wednesday. Sip a crafted cocktail and enjoy the show, or grab the professional microphone and take a turn in the spotlight.

When: 9-11:45 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale

How much: Free

Carbondale Turkey Trot

What: Celebrate Thanksgiving with a one mile run or 5k. Enjoy pumpkin pie, hot and cold drinks, swag, finisher medals and photo booth pictures after the race.

When: 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 27

Where: Carbondale Recreation and Community Center, 511 Colorado Ave., Carbondale

How much: Pre-registration: $15 for adults, $7 for youth/senior and free for children two and under. Day of registration: $20 for adults, $10 for youth/senior and free for children two and under. Visit http://www.carbondalerec.com for more information.

Thanksgiving Buffet Hotel Colorado

What: Head to Hotel Colorado’s Devereux Ballroom for the Annual Thanksgiving Buffet. Enjoy traditional Thanksgiving dishes like roast turkey, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie and much, much more.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27

Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs

How much: $90 per adult, $32 per child. Make a reservation 970-928-3766.

35th Annual Lighting Ceremony

What: Start the holiday season with a literal bang at the Hotel Colorado’s 35th Annual Lighting Ceremony. Browse the vendor and craft fair in the Devereux Ballroom, say hi to Santa, watch an ice carving demonstration and more. Live entertainment includes Symphony in the Valley, Glenwood Springs High School JROTC Color Guard, Gabossi Sister, A Band Called Alexis Christmas Show. Enjoy fireworks and the lighting of thousands of Christmas lights around 10 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28

Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs

How much: Free