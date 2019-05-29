1-70 reopened after Wednesday wreck in Glenwood Canyon

Emergency responders on the scene of the single-vehicle wreck on eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

Eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was reopened a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday following a single-vehicle accident involving a horse trailer.

First responders received multiple 911 calls around 2 p.m. of an accident on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 127, about 9 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Colorado State Patrol reported the crash involved a late-model Honda pickup towing a horse trailer, and driven 31-year-old female.

CSP Trooper Jacob Best said the driver failed to negotiate a corner causing the vehicle to skid and the single-horse trailer to overturn.

“We implemented a safety closure because it was on a blind curve, and blocking multiple lanes,” Best said. Eastbound I-70 was closed at the main Glenwood Springs exit for about three hours.

The driver, from Grand Junction, was uninjured in the crash. However, the horse was injured.

The horse was stabilized by emergency responders in the trailer, and a vet was requested out of the Glenwood Springs area, Best said.

Glenwood Veterinary Clinic responded to the scene, calming and medicating the horse, while Gypsum Fire and other units on scene extricated the horse from the trailer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also responded to the accident with a trailer, and transported the horse from the scene back to the vet office in Glenwood for further treatment.

Other agencies involved included Colorado Department of Transportation and Garfield County Sheriffs Office.