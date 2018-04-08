1 dead after skiers caught in Maroon Bowl avalanche outside Aspen

A Mountain Rescue Aspen member was killed and another skier was also caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon in Maroon Bowl, located outside the Aspen Highlands ski area boundary.

Pitkin County search and rescue received the call from the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol just before 2:30 p.m. that two skiers were caught in an avalanche in the Maroon Bowl area, approximately 7 miles from Aspen.

According to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release, Aspen Highlands ski patrol members witnessed the slide and were able to confirm that there was movement at the tail end of the slide.

“After talking to the reporting party, it was learned that the skiers were skinning uphill on skis in the Maroon Bowl when the avalanche broke loose,” according to the release. Both skiers were caught in the avalanche an “raked through the trees," according to the reporting party.

One of the skiers exited the slide path, but Ski Patrol lost visual sight of the second skier.

According to the release, the second skier was able to communicate with Ski Patrol via cell phone and was able to climb back up hill and reach the trapped skier.

“It appears that the skier caught in the slide hit a tree. Unfortunately, despite resuscitation efforts, the skier caught in the slide did not survive,” according to the release, which indicated that, upon further investigation, the deceased party was a current member of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

The skier’s identity was not immediately released.

“The terrain and conditions were deemed too unsafe to attempt a recovery effort on Sunday,” according to the release. The release said that the second skier was able to slowly ski out downhill on his own after sustaining several non-life threatening injuries.

The Aspen Times reported earlier today that the Colorado Avalanche Information Center had issued an avalanche warning for all day Sunday into Monday morning, after an overnight spring storm left more than a foot of snow in the mountains around Aspen and central Colorado.

The advisory warned of "unusually destructive" slides because of the heavy, wet snow, in an area including the Elk and West Elk mountains, the Ruby Range and the Basalt, Red Table and Hardscrabble mountains. The warning, continues until 6 a.m. Monday, and says avalanche danger is at a level 4 of 5 near and above treeline.

Recovery efforts following the fatal Maroon Bowl avalanche are to continue as soon as Monday, if weather and safety conditions allow.