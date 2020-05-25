100-unit apartment development, marijuana special use permit on tap for planning and zoning meeting Tuesday

The Blake gate located between Wal-Mart and the 27th Street Park and Ride. The Bell Rippy property that is being proposed is shown in the background.

Chelsea Self / Post independent |

The Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will pick up Tuesday where it left off earlier this month after an Internet outage cut its last meeting short.

The commission was expected to vote on the Triumph-Bell Rippy development, at its May 5 meeting, however that decision was continued to May 26 following the outage.

Applicant Triumph Development West, LLC has proposed the construction of a 100-unit multi-family apartment complex adjacent to Palmer Avenue between 26th Street and Blake Avenue.

The commission will not take any additional public comment concerning the Triumph-Bell Rippy development at its upcoming May 26 meeting after having already done so previously.

The public comment period concerning the Triumph-Bell Rippy development was closed prior to the Internet outage.

Several residents spoke up during the April 28 and May 5 planning and zoning commission meetings, largely to oppose the proposal.

“This development will really put stressors on what’s already a ridiculous situation,” said Trish Kramer during the April 28 meeting.

According to a staff report, the development would include 38 one-bedroom units and 62 two-bedroom units in six apartment buildings on the 5.74-acre property.

Triumph Development West, LLC has not requested any deed restrictions and has proposed 150 parking spaces for the development.

“The Bell Rippy Project, as proposed, just does not deliver on the smart growth piece of what Glenwood Springs deserves,” stated Ann Hoghaug in her written comments that were read into the record during the May 5 planning and zoning commission meeting.

The planning and zoning commission reviews and makes a recommendation to city council for all major site plans, which include 25 or more new dwelling units.

Kind Glenwood

Tuesday’s agenda also includes a request from Kind Glenwood LLC, for a special use permit for a retail marijuana establishment at 2114 Grand Ave. Suite C.

According to a planning and zoning commission report, the applicant, doing business as Kind Castle, would remodel the existing 738-square-foot unit, currently occupied by Framing Expressions, to instead accommodate the retail sale of cannabis.

The applicant also plans to take occupancy at 2114 Grand Ave. Ste. A, which is currently occupied by Grand Avenue Barbershop the report stated.

The commission will take public comment concerning Kind Glenwood LLC’s application at Tuesday’s meeting as they were unable to do so on May 5.

“I do not feel that Glenwood needs another marijuana dispensary,” Virginia Gera, Framing Expressions co-owner, said during an April 28 planning and zoning meeting. “We, however, are the only frame shop.”

The planning and zoning commission serves as the recommending body to city council on marijuana-related uses requiring a special use permit.

“I’d had phone calls from at least ten other marijuana operators wanting this site,” said Todd Leahy during the April 28 meeting. “There is absolutely no reason in that staff report, whatsoever, to recommend a denial of this application.”

