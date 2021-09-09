11 seats up for election among Garfield Re-2, Garfield 16 school boards; Rifle City Council





Elections for Garfield Re-2 and 16 school boards, as well as Rifle City Council, are coming up soon.

Among its five board members, Garfield 16 has three seats up for election. Among its five board members, Garfield Re-2 also has three seats up for election.

Among its seven board members, Rifle City Council has five seats up for election.

Each seat up for election this year for Garfield 16 holds a term of four years.

For Garfield Re-2, the District A and District E seats are four-year terms. The District B seat is a two-year term.

For Rifle City Council, The four candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be elected to a four-year term. The one candidate receiving the fifth highest number of votes will be elected to a two-year term. Once council is sworn in, a vote for mayor and mayor pro tem will occur.

All seats are at-large and represent the entire city — not districts.

Voters can expect ballots to be out by early October. The election is Nov. 2.

A questionnaire will be sent out to the candidates.

Here is a full list of the candidates and every seat up for election:

RIFLE CITY COUNCIL

Seats up for election

• Mayor Barbara Clifton, termed out

• Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Hamilton, termed out

• Clint Hostettler

• Sean Strode

• Joe Carpenter

Candidates

• Bud Demicell

• Sean Strode

• Tamara Degler

• Joe Carpenter

• Christ Bornholdt

• Alicia Gresley

• Clint Hostettler. Hostettler, a current council member, is running for his first term. He was appointed in 2018 after former city council member Annick Pruitt moved out of city limits.

• Derek H. Davis

GARFIELD RE-16 SCHOOL BOARD

Seats up for election

• Dr. Kevin Coleman. Coleman is termed out

• Vincent Tomasulo

• Kim Whalen

Candidates

• Kim Whalen. Whalen, a current board member, is running for her first term. Whalen was appointed when former board member Lauralee Patton moved out of the district.

• Vincent Tomasulo. Tomasulo, a current board member, is running for a second term.

• Staci McGruder

• Donald Christopher Jackson

• Keith Gronewoller

• Christina Abbey

GARFIELD RE-2

Seats up for election

• Tom Slappey (District A). Slappey is currently serving a four-year term

• Jason Shoup (District B). Shoup is currently serving a two-year term.

• Anne Guettler (District E). Guettler is currently serving a four-year term.

Candidates

• Britton Keith Fletchall. Fletchall is running for District A.

• Jessica Paugh. Paugh is running for District A.

• Jason Shoup. Shoup is running for District B.

• Lauren Caitlin Carey. Carey is running for District E.

• Tony May. May is running for District E.

Note: There are five director districts which make up the Garfield Re-2 School District.

District A covers the northwest quadrant of Rifle and further toward the rural west and north

District B covers the northeast quadrant of Rifle, toward the east to Silt and rural north.

District C covers the south side of Rifle toward the rural south, parts of central Rifle and land south of Silt.

District D covers eastern Silt, toward the rural south and rural north.

District E covers New Castle, toward the rural south and north.

