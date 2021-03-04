$11,000 in grants awarded to Two Rivers area nonprofits

The Two Rivers Community Foundation based in Glenwood Springs awarded $11,000 in grants to various area nonprofit organizations last year.

“Despite the challenges of last year, 2RCF was able to provide needed help in the community at time when it was crucial, thanks to the generosity and continued support of 2RCF friends and donors,” the organization announced in a news release.

According to the release, in May of 2020, $5,000 in grants were awarded to help several organizations that were meeting the immediate challenges presented by the pandemic. And, for the fall 2020 grant cycle, six area nonprofits received $6,000 in grant funding from the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment Fund (T.R.U.E).

A total of 27 nonprofits serving the area from Carbondale to New Castle applied for the funding totaling nearly $70,000 in requests.

“We had a thoughtful and deliberate discussion in selecting these awards for the funding we had available,” Amanda Murray, Two Rivers Community Foundation’s Board President and member of the T.R.U.E. selection committed, said in the release. “The total for requested funding articulates the need in our community and why we are working to build this fund to create a permanent support stream for the nonprofits that serve our communities.”

The following organizations received funding for the 2020 grant cycle:

• A Way Out

• Catholic Charities – Western Slope

• Family Resource Center of the RF SD

• Feed My Sheep Ministries

• LIFT-UP

• Literacy Outreach

• Project PACK

• River Bridge Regional Center

• River Center of New Castle

• UpRoot Colorado – Carbondale

The T.R.U.E. grants fund was established as an endowed, permanent fund by local community leaders and the Two Rivers Community Foundation, which partners with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to build the endowment and distribute the earnings annually, the release explained.

The T.R.U.E. Steering Committee encourages community members to consider a donation to this local fund to support projects that benefit the Two Rivers area. Gifts of any size are welcome and are tax deductible. More information can be found at http://www.2rcf.com/grants.html .