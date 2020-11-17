152 students at four Re-2 schools transition to remote learning

Some students at Coal Ridge High School, Riverside Middle School, Cactus Valley Elementary, Graham Mesa Elementary and the Camel Bus route have transitioned to remote learning out of caution over Covid-19.

In a news release Tuesday night, the Garfield Re-2 School District reported that 152 students and 11 staff members were affected.

“Although Graham Mesa Elementary is currently distance learning, Garfield Re-2 was informed today that students and staff were exposed last week, when they were in-person learning,” the release states.

“It is important to note that Coal Ridge High School still has 89% of in-person students in school; Riverside Middle School still has 75% of in-person students in school, and Cactus Valley Elementary has 92% of their in-person students in school.”

Garfield County Public Health is leading contact tracing investigations and have notified all those impacted.

Students will return to in-class instruction once the two-week quarantine period is complete. Custodial staff will conduct deep-cleanings in affected facilities before people return.