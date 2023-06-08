19th Annual Devereux Polo Cup Set to Thrill Spectators at Stout Ranch
The 19th annual Devereux Polo Cup is set to take place Sunday. The prestigious event will take place at Stout Ranch in New Castle, offering spectators a memorable experience from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
2000 Baldy Creek Road, New Castle.
Named after Walter Devereux, the visionary behind Glenwood Springs’ historic Hotel Colorado, the tournament has played a pivotal role in bringing the thrilling sport of polo to the Roaring Fork Valley since the early 1900s.
Known for its fierce competition and rich heritage, the cup will feature an exciting clash between the Land Rover Roaring Fork team and the UC Ranch Properties team. Notable polo players from Colorado, including Barry Stout and Santiago Torres, will join forces with top riders such as Heidi Ried from Utah.
A town with a deep-rooted connection to the sport of Polo dating back to the 1890s when Walter Devereux and Hervey Lyle established the Glenwood Polo and Racing Association, the construction of polo grounds and a racecourse by the Hotel Colorado in 1893 solidified Glenwood’s reputation in the sport, hosting renowned teams of world-class standing. Notably, the Glenwood Springs team clinched the World Championship title in 1903, 1904 and 1912.
While anyone is available to attend the event, tickets offering VIP treatment are available on the Stout Ranch website. Those interested can also donate, with proceeds going to the New Castle Historic Museum. The cup will take place at 2000 Baldy Creek Road, New Castle.
