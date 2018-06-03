2 climbers – one from Boulder – killed climbing Yosemite’s El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Officials say two men died in falls while climbing El Capitan.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two men were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search-and- rescue workers responded, but the climbers hadn't survived the fall. The National Park Service identified the climbers as Jason Wells, 46, of Boulder and Tim Klien, 42, of Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles Times.

This is the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week. Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.