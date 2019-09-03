2 injured after trying to swim through an aqueduct pipe in Grand County

Two people who apparently tried to swim through a 100-yard aqueduct pipe on Saturday remain in intensive care with numerous injuries.

According to Fraser Winter Park Police, Tiana Ramos, 20, and Duante Manuel, 22, both of Fraser, remain at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood after the Saturday accident.

The two people were found badly hurt in a canal adjacent to US Forest Service Road 128 east of the Lakota Subdivision in Grand County.

Emergency crews responding to a call shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday reportedly found Ramos in the canal with numerous injuries before discovering Manuel about 200 yards north of her.

Both were flown by helicopter to St. Anthony’s Hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary police investigation indicates the two were swimming in a canal near the entrance to an aqueduct pipe and intentionally bypassed a metal grate over the aqueduct, police report. The pair then went through the pipe an estimated 100 yards to where it empties into a lower canal.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

