Polis, Stapleton declared Colorado primary winners for governor

Preliminary results of the 2018 Colorado primary election are in, and the race for governor appears to be set between Republican Walker Stapleton and Democrat Jared Polis, according to statewide polling in Tuesday’s primary election.

Here’s a run-down of the latest tallies voting in the key statewide races:

GOVERNOR

DEMOCRAT 54 percent reporting

Jared Polis – 44.6%

Cary Kennedy – 24.9%

Mike Johnston – 23.2%

Donna Lynne – 7.3%

REPUBLICAN (54 percent reporting)

Walker Stapleton – 48.2%

Victor Mitchell – 30.4%

Greg Lopez – 12.6%

Doug Robinson – 8.8%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEMOCRAT (55 percent reporting)

Phil Weiser – 51.3%

Joe Salazar – 48.8%

REPUBLICAN

George Brauchler (unopposed)

STATE TREASURER

DEMOCRAT (55 percent reporting)

Dave Young – 69%

Bernard Douthit – 31%

REPUBLICAN (58 percent reporting)

Brian Watson – 38.3%

Justin Everett – 36.6%

Polly Lawrence – 25.1%

This primary was unlike any other in state history. For the first time, the Colorado electorate embraced a new policy that invites unaffiliated voters to fill out one ballot, Democrat or Republican, without declaring party affiliation.

Proposition 108 passed in 2016 and allows participation for independent voters in primary elections without having to declare affiliation with any major party. The proposition aimed to energize the state’s largest voting demographic, comprised of 1.2 million independent voters. With 3.8 million registered voters in the state, outcomes were more difficult to predict than in previous primaries.

Several state-wide primary races have already been called, others are still close. Here are the projected winners in those races.