2019 Garfield County Fair Schedule — Rifle
Thursday, Aug. 1
8 a.m. — Sheep Show, followed by Goat Show (1 ½ hours following the sheep show), Indoor Arena
10 a.m.–9 p.m. — Open Class Exhibits, South Hall; 4-H/FFA Exhibits, North Hall
12:30 p.m. — Judging: Apple Pie Contest, South Hall
1 p.m. — Judging: Commissioner Cookie Jar and Gingerbread Contests, South Hall
1:30 p.m. — Photography Shootout, South Hall
2:30 p.m. — The Perceptives (magic and crowd participation), Free Stage
3–11 p.m. — Midway of Family Fun, Carnival opens
3:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
5–9:30 p.m. — Beer Garden
5:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
7 p.m. — PRCA ProRodeo, Outdoor Arena
8:30 p.m. — Leslie Tom, Free Stage
Friday, Aug. 2
8:30 a.m. — Beef Exhibition Show, Indoor Arena
9:30 a.m. — Beef Show, Indoor Arena
10 a.m.–9 p.m. — Open Class Exhibits, South Hall; 4-H/FFA Exhibits, North Hall
11 a.m. — Apple Pie Eating Contest, Free Stage
12:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
12–11 p.m. — Midway of Family Fun, Carnival
1:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
1:30 p.m. — Photography Shootout, South Hall
2:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
4 p.m. — Round Robin Showmanship Contest, Indoor Arena
5–11 p.m. — Beer Garden
5:15 p.m. — Ragland, Free Stage
7 p.m. — Trace Adkins with Joe Nichols, Outdoor Arena
10 p.m. — The Band Alexis, Free Stage
Saturday, Aug. 3
10 a.m. — Parade, Railroad Avenue
10 a.m.–9 p.m. – Open Class Exhibits, South Hall; 4-H/FFA Exhibits, North Hall
11 a.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
11:30 a.m. — Buyer’s BBQ (Buyers Only), Event Hall
11 a.m. — Strongest of the Strong Contest, Outdoor Arena Track
12 p.m. — Summer of Thunder Car Show, Metro Park
12–11 p.m. – Midway of Family Fun, Carnival; Beer Garden
12:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
12:30 p.m. — Livestock Awards announcement, Indoor Arena
1 p.m. — Jr. Livestock Sale, Indoor Arena
1 p.m. — Redneck Relay Race, Free Stage
1:30 p.m. — Photography Shootout Finals, South Hall
3:15 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
4:15 p.m. — Watermelon Eating Contest, Free Stage
5:30 p.m. — Ponder the Albatross, Free Stage
7 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Outdoor Arena
9:30 p.m. — Fifty50, Free Stage
Sunday, Aug. 4
10 a.m.– 2 p.m. — 4-H/FFA General project check out, North Hall
10 a.m.–1 p.m. – Open Class check out and Premium pay out, South Hall
12 p.m. — Monster Truck Rides, Outdoor Arena
12–9 p.m. — Midway of Family Fun, Carnival
12–5:30 p.m. — Beer Garden
12:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
1 p.m. — Monster Truck & Tuff Truck track party, Outdoor Arena
2 p.m. — Monster Truck Show, Outdoor Arena
3:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
5 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage
9 p.m. — Fair closes
Garfield County Fair goers appeared to have a lot of fun at the Friday night main event concert, featuring shows by Trace Adkins and Joe Nichols.