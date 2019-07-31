2019 Garfield County Fair Schedule — Rifle

Tristan Mize from Bryan, TX holds on for dear life while taking on the very last bull of the night during the Xtreme Bull Riding event at the 2019 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday evening in Rifle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Thursday, Aug. 1

8 a.m. — Sheep Show, followed by Goat Show (1 ½ hours following the sheep show), Indoor Arena

10 a.m.–9 p.m. — Open Class Exhibits, South Hall; 4-H/FFA Exhibits, North Hall

12:30 p.m. — Judging: Apple Pie Contest, South Hall

1 p.m. — Judging: Commissioner Cookie Jar and Gingerbread Contests, South Hall

1:30 p.m. — Photography Shootout, South Hall

2:30 p.m. — The Perceptives (magic and crowd participation), Free Stage

3–11 p.m. — Midway of Family Fun, Carnival opens

3:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

5–9:30 p.m. — Beer Garden

5:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

7 p.m. — PRCA ProRodeo, Outdoor Arena

8:30 p.m. — Leslie Tom, Free Stage

Friday, Aug. 2

8:30 a.m. — Beef Exhibition Show, Indoor Arena

9:30 a.m. — Beef Show, Indoor Arena

10 a.m.–9 p.m. — Open Class Exhibits, South Hall; 4-H/FFA Exhibits, North Hall

11 a.m. — Apple Pie Eating Contest, Free Stage

12:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

12–11 p.m. — Midway of Family Fun, Carnival

1:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

1:30 p.m. — Photography Shootout, South Hall

2:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

4 p.m. — Round Robin Showmanship Contest, Indoor Arena

5–11 p.m. — Beer Garden

5:15 p.m. — Ragland, Free Stage

7 p.m. — Trace Adkins with Joe Nichols, Outdoor Arena

10 p.m. — The Band Alexis, Free Stage

Saturday, Aug. 3

10 a.m. — Parade, Railroad Avenue

10 a.m.–9 p.m. – Open Class Exhibits, South Hall; 4-H/FFA Exhibits, North Hall

11 a.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

11:30 a.m. — Buyer’s BBQ (Buyers Only), Event Hall

11 a.m. — Strongest of the Strong Contest, Outdoor Arena Track

12 p.m. — Summer of Thunder Car Show, Metro Park

12–11 p.m. – Midway of Family Fun, Carnival; Beer Garden

12:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

12:30 p.m. — Livestock Awards announcement, Indoor Arena

1 p.m. — Jr. Livestock Sale, Indoor Arena

1 p.m. — Redneck Relay Race, Free Stage

1:30 p.m. — Photography Shootout Finals, South Hall

3:15 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

4:15 p.m. — Watermelon Eating Contest, Free Stage

5:30 p.m. — Ponder the Albatross, Free Stage

7 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Outdoor Arena

9:30 p.m. — Fifty50, Free Stage

Sunday, Aug. 4

10 a.m.– 2 p.m. — 4-H/FFA General project check out, North Hall

10 a.m.–1 p.m. – Open Class check out and Premium pay out, South Hall

12 p.m. — Monster Truck Rides, Outdoor Arena

12–9 p.m. — Midway of Family Fun, Carnival

12–5:30 p.m. — Beer Garden

12:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

1 p.m. — Monster Truck & Tuff Truck track party, Outdoor Arena

2 p.m. — Monster Truck Show, Outdoor Arena

3:30 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

5 p.m. — The Perceptives, Free Stage

9 p.m. — Fair closes