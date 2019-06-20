2019 Locals’ Choice section to be inserted in the Post Independent tomorrow

The Locals' Choice 2019 special section features the very best from around Garfield County.



Due to an error, the 2019 Locals’ Choice section was not inserted in today’s Post Independent as scheduled.

We know this is a highly anticipated publication and apologize for the error. The section will be inserted tomorrow, June 21, featuring all the winners of this year’s popular voting.

We have 2,000 copies that will be distributed around Garfield County today, and those interested can pick them up at the Post Independent office at 824 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs.

For full list of winners click here.