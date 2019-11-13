27th Street Bridge Project to conclude early next year

Traffic builds up on the 27th Street Bridge during the afternoon school rush hour on Wednesday.

On Nov. 14, 2018, the city of Glenwood Springs held a ceremonial groundbreaking event for its 27th Street Bridge Project.

One year later, the estimated 14,000 vehicles that cross the 27th Street Bridge daily no longer do so over one of the worst-rated bridges in the state.

Structurally deficient and functionally obsolete, the old 27th Street Bridge earned a 10.5 out of 100 rating from state inspectors before its replacement earlier this year.

According to public information officials, although significant milestones have been completed on the 27th Street Bridge Project, significant work remains.

In addition to completing a retaining wall on the south side of the bridge, crews need to finish masonry and utility work as well as the roundabout’s construction.

“Right now crews are working on deep utilities that are in the roadway and that includes some sanitary sewer and irrigation lines,” Bryana Starbuck, 27th Street Bridge Project public information manager, said. “That is what crews will also be working on during the eastbound and south leg intersection closure that begins on Thursday.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday, 27th Street between Midland Avenue and State Highway 82 will close to eastbound traffic.

“[During the closure] the 27th Street Bridge itself will only allow westbound traffic. So, that is traffic coming from Highway 82 and going toward Midland Avenue,” Starbuck said. “Traffic coming from Midland Avenue wanting to cross the 27th Street Bridge will be diverted down to Eighth Street.”

Between 9 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the south leg of the intersection at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue will also close to traffic.

According to Starbuck, with the exception of minor landscaping work in the springtime, the 27th Street Bridge project will conclude, likely, at the end of January.

“We have a stellar safety rate on this job,” Jessica Bowser, assistant city engineer, said. “It’s been great. I don’t think we’ve had any slips, trips or falls.”

However, because the project’s timeline was delayed, city council amended the construction management contract last week.

“We’ve had extended work weeks and working hours,” Bowser said at the Nov. 7 council meeting. “A lot of overnight shifts that have had to be facilitated for our utility installations and things like that in order to try and reduce traffic impacts.”

The amendment adds an additional $164,851 to the construction management contract.

