27th Street Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony set for Feb. 12

Traffic makes its way across the one open lane on the 27th Street Bridge.

After more than a year of construction, the project to replace the worst-rated bridge in the state will come to a close next week.

In November 2018, the city held a groundbreaking ceremony with the old 27th Street Bridge in the background.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., the city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, this time with the new 27th Street Bridge as the backdrop.

The event will take place on the east end of the 27th Street Pedestrian Bridge and Rivers Restaurant, located at 2525 S. Grand Ave., will provide parking. Additionally, the city has encouraged members of the public wishing to attend to walk or carpool if possible.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and Garfield County Commissioner and Federal Mineral Lease District Board Member Mike Samson will deliver remarks at the ceremony, too.

“I am very excited to celebrate the completion of the 27th Street traffic and pedestrian bridges,” Debra Figueroa, Glenwood Springs city manager, said. “With approximately a third of our residents living south of 27th Street, this bridge serves as a major connection from Midland to Grand Avenue and Highway 82.”

The city has estimated that more than 14,000 vehicles cross the 27th Street Bridge daily.

According to 27th Street Bridge Project Public Information Manager Bryana Starbuck, crews still needed to complete curb area concrete pours, minor masonry work and site cleanup ahead of next week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Although contractor Ralph L. Wadsworth’s will have completed the construction portion of the project, the city still needs to finish minor landscaping this spring.

Ralph L. Wadsworth was originally scheduled to complete the project no later than Dec. 5.

However, the project experienced significant delays, some of which were weather-related.

According to a Glenwood Springs City Council op-ed, during the project, the bridge was “completely offline for a total of 19 days.”

Ralph L. Wadsworth was awarded a $9.8 million contract to complete the bridge construction, which involved a bridge slide technique.

The city received over $3 million in grant funding to help offset those construction costs.

“When we started this project a year ago, the 27th Street Bridge was rated the worst bridge in Colorado,” Figueroa said. “We sincerely thank our community for their patience during this project and look forward to using this bridge for decades to come.”

