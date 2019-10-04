27th Street Bridge to close for construction

The 27th Street Bridge in south Glenwood Springs will be closed Monday evening through Tuesday morning for “deep utility work” to install a storm sewer line.

The closure will begin at 6 p.m. Monday and reopen to traffic around noon Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“Crews will be working through the night to install a storm sewer line approximately 14 feet below ground across the west side of the roadway,” the city said in a press release.

Boats and floats down the Roaring Fork River will also be restrict at 27th Street Tuesday morning while crews work on the underside of the bridge.

From 7 a.m. to around noon, river goers should “expect up to one hour holds on the Roaring Fork River at 27th Street for construction crews to safely finish removal of the old traffic bridge footer,” the city said.