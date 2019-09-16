27th Street Bridge to remain closed through Friday

Early rush hour traffic backs up on Eighth Street in downtown Glenwood Springs while commuters and school buses work around the extended closure of the 27th Street Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The 27th Street Bridge in Glenwood Springs will remain closed at least through Friday, city and project officials said Monday afternoon.

“The deconstruction of the bridge took longer and is taking longer than was originally anticipated,” said Jenn Ooton, assistant city manager. “Most of the bridge has been removed at this point, but it is not all removed.”

“And, we cannot slide the new bridge until the old bridge is out of the way,” added Ooton.

Contractor Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction had intended on completely deconstructing the existing bridge and sliding the new one into place over an 84-hour period.

That window of time began last Thursday as planned, but did not end Monday morning as hoped.

Now, the 27th Street Bridge, S. Grand Avenue intersection, Atkinson Trail and portions of the Roaring Fork River will remain closed at least through Friday, Sept. 20 according to a news release.

“The steel that is in the bridge took longer to cut through,” said Ooton.

Additionally, according to Public Information Manager Bryana Starbuck, while removing concrete slabs from the existing 27th Street Bridge deck, crews encountered unanticipated structural elements.

“They found that in order to make sure that they are doing it safely and not compromising the crews or equipment, that they would have to approach it differently,” said Starbuck. “That different approach is taking longer than what they had originally anticipated.”

As of late Monday, a reopen date for the 27th Street Bridge, South Grand Avenue intersection and Atkinson Trail was unavailable.

“As soon as it is safe to open we will do so,” said Starbuck.

Until then, all of the project’s previously designated detour routes will remain in effect.

Detours include Eighth Street for motorists and the Old Cardiff and 14th Street bridges for pedestrians and bicyclists needing to cross the Roaring Fork River.

Additionally, Roaring Fork River users must either eddy out at or before Three Mile Creek or put in downstream of the 27th Street Bridge.

According to Monday’s news release, “local business and residential access will remain open with detours.”

Acting Police Chief Lt. Bill Kimminau said that police officers would continue assisting traffic through the Eighth Street detour.

“All in all, it’s flowing alright. It’s heavier than usual but we’ll get through it,” Kimminau said. “Be patient and anticipate it taking a little longer to get to where you are going.”

