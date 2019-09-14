27th Street Bridge will not reopen to traffic Monday as previously anticipated

A cyclist makes her way across the cross walk while traffic backs up through the 27th Street Roundabout on Wednesday afternoon.

During the removal of the concrete slabs of the existing 27th Street Bridge deck, crews encountered unanticipated structural elements that require additional time to safely deconstruct.

As a result, the bridge will not be ready to open for traffic on Monday, project officials said Saturday.

The temporary closure of the 27th Street Bridge, South Grand Avenue intersection, Atkinson Trail and the Roaring Fork River will remain in effect until crews are able to safely reopen to traffic.

An update for the construction schedule will be announced on Monday.

“Deconstruction is highly technical and we encountered unknown site conditions that require additional precaution in the removal of the bridge deck on the existing bridge. Crews will continue to work day and night on this intricate operation to ensure a safe and quality bridge is constructed for the community,” said Bryce Jaynes, Colorado Division Manager for Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction.

Detours and Travel Impacts

Motorists should continue to use the 8th Street detour. There is no through access at South Grand Avenue and 27th Street.

Project officials continue to advise that significant traffic delays are anticipated. Pedestrians and bicyclists should continue to use Old Cardiff Bridge or the 14th Street Bridge as alternate routes for 27th Street Bridge and Atkinson Trail. Local business and residential access will remain open with detours.

After the existing bridge deck and girders are deconstructed, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction will set up for the bridge slide process in which the new traffic bridge staged just south of the existing bridge will be moved laterally into place. After deconstruction is complete, the project team will be able to provide additional details on the schedule.

“Plan plenty of extra travel time, especially during the morning and afternoon traffic peaks,” said 27th Street Bridge public information manager, Bryana Starbuck. “City of Glenwood Springs Police will be at the Eighth Street and Midland Ave. intersection as needed to help facilitate traffic flow. We will allow through access on the river as soon as it is safe to do so.”

River Access

Until it is safe for passage under the 27th Street Bridge construction area, there is no through river access at 27th Street. All river users must eddy-out at or before 3-Mile Creek or put-in downstream of the 27th Street Bridge. Through access on the Roaring Fork River will reopen concurrently with the bridge. Call before you float to hear the latest river status, (970) 618-5379.

Safety Reminders

For safety reasons, individuals are asked to avoid the area during these operations. Motorists are reminded to always move over for emergency service vehicles. Schedule and routes are subject to change and are weather dependent. Updates or changes to the schedule will be announced via ConeZone and will be updated on the project information line, 618-5379.

Project Information

Webpage: cogs.us/27thStreetBridge | Email: 27thStreetBridge@gmail.com | Phone (call or text): 970-618-5379

To receive the ConeZone email updates, contact the project team or subscribe to the “Glenwood Springs News” list via cogs.us/NotifyMe.