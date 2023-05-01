27th Street underpass project underway, might cause commuting delays in Glenwood Springs

A pedestrian bikes across the crosswalk as a car attempts to turn left from South Glen Avenue onto 27th Street in south Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Phase one for the 27th Street Underpass project began in April and will continue to progress to the next phases in the coming months.

“We know the community is anxious for this project to begin but with new construction will

also come some impacts once the traffic control starts to be configured,” Ben Ludlow,

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority project manager, said in a news release.

Sections to be closed throughout construction include:

Pedestrian walkway connecting to the bus rapid transit (BRT) station

Pedestrian section that crosses Colorado Highway 82 at 27th Street

Pedestrian sidewalk on 27th Street west of Highway 82

There will be no crossing at 27th street on Glen Avenue/Highway 82 for the remainder of the project construction, and pedestrians will be detoured to cross at 23rd Street and 29th Street, the release states.

The section of the Rio Grande Trail near 27th Street was already closed and detoured, which will continue until the project completion in October 2024. Pedestrians will be rerouted to Glen Avenue from 23rd Street to 29th Street.

There are signs to direct pedestrians and bike riders in the right direction.

Traffic impacts from construction will be coming in phase two. The first of which is slated to begin the week of May 8 with single-lane and shoulder closures, the release states.

“Any major traffic switches will occur at night in order to minimize impacts to motorists,” Ludlow said in the release.

Eventually, the construction impacts in phase two will require the right lanes of Highway 82 while 27th Street will lose the double left-hand turn lane during phases two and three. Speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour in that section.

The construction is to create a safe route for pedestrians crossing Glen Avenue/Highway from the BRT station.

The work also includes a reconfiguration of the Rio Grande Trail, drainage improvements and construction of two underpasses: one under 27th Street and the other under Highway 82 to connect to the BRT station.

The City of Glenwood Springs has contributed $850,000 toward the approximately $17.9 million project. More information is anticipated to be released by the project team in the coming weeks.

This could cause delays for drivers who take Midland Avenue through the 27th Street roundabout and connect to Glen Avenue. Visit 27thstreetproject.com to sign up for project updates.