3 arrested Tuesday after high-speed chase ends in Garfield County

A driver and two passengers were arrested late Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement ended in Garfield County near Amy’s Acres, a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office states.

“On Tuesday evening shortly after 11 p.m., a Garfield County Deputy attempted to contact a vehicle headed east on I-70 about mile marker 94,” the release states. “The vehicle was being contacted due to a license plate violation, unfortunately the driver elected not to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.”

The vehicle reached speeds upwards of 120 mph during the pursuit before the driver exited I-70 near New Castle. New Castle Police then joined the pursuit and the vehicle then headed east on U.S. Highway 6, reversed direction, crossed railroad tracks and went onto I-70 again.

Glenwood Police closed I-70 westbound at the 114 exit to minimize the potential for the vehicle to collide with other drivers, the release states.

“Garfield County Deputies paralleled the suspect car from eastbound I-70 at the 106. The vehicle stopped near mile marker 113 close to Amy’s Acres where two females and a male exited the vehicle and headed towards Amy’s Acres,” the release states.

A K-9 unit and other law enforcement then began tracking the individuals and all three were located in a construction yard west of Amy’s Acres. The driver and two passengers were arrested and transported to the Garfield County Jail shortly after midnight, the release states.

“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the New Castle Police Department, the Glenwood Springs Police Department and CDOT for their cooperation in bringing this ‘incident’ to a quick and successful conclusion thereby protecting the other travelers on both Highways and the residents of Garfield County,“ the release states.

The investigation continues and charges were not immediately available.