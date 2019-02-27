3 Colorado snowmobilers stranded in Wyoming rescued, cited

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A search team rescued three snowmobilers stranded in the backcountry of northwest Wyoming on Tuesday despite being hampered by a relentless snowstorm engulfing the region and steep terrain that can be accessed only on skis.

The snowmobilers from Denver got stranded Monday on Togwotee (TOH-guh-tee) Pass northeast of Jackson, according to authorities. They were found unhurt Tuesday afternoon after spending the night outdoors and were cited for snowmobiling in a wilderness area.

“They went down a hill they cannot get back up,” Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr told the Jackson Hole News & Guide before the men were rescued. “We will have to access them on skis because once you get down there on a snow machine, there is no getting back up.”

Carr said the three had food and were prepared for the cold, snowy weather.

A snowstorm that has dumped up to 3 feet (1 meter) of snow on the region since Saturday was expected to continue through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the town of Jackson could get another 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) of snow, and parts of Yellowstone National Park could get another 10 to 21 inches (25 to 53 centimeters).

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said roads in the Jackson Hole area were either closed or motorists were discouraged from traveling because of the storm.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Teton National Park requested the closure of all gates leading into the backcountry outside Jackson Hole Mountain Ski Resort near Jackson to prevent more people from becoming stranded or from being caught in avalanches.

