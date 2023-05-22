356 Health health fair comes to Carbondale Saturday

A 365 Health staff member draws blood during a sponsored health fair.

365 Health/Courtesy

365 Health is holding the Festival De Salud health fair in Carbondale on Saturday.

One of 43 health fairs sponsored by 365 Health in different locations throughout Colorado during the spring, the fair will offer community members access to a number of tests including:

Blood Chemistry Screening ($45)

Blood Pressure Screening (free)

Blood Type ($40)

Breast Screening (free)

Complete Blood Count Screening $35

Diabetes Risk Assessment/Education (free)

First Aid (FREE)

Height/Weight/Body Mass Index (BMI) (free)

Hemoglobin A1C Screening ($35)

Colon cancer kits (free)

Prostate Specific Antigen ($50)

Testosterone ($55)

Vitamin B12 ($30)

Vitamin D Screening ($65)

Pharmacists and medical care providers will also be on deck, available to answer any health-related questions community members may have.

A non-profit organization that has provided health screenings at health fairs since 1980, 365 Health Public Relations Specialist Virginia Garcia Pivik said the fair gives residents an opportunity to check their health in a cheap and easy manner.

“We have been doing this for over 40 years and a lot of people have been able to recognize underlying conditions thanks to these events,” Pivik said. “We have saved thousands of lives by providing equitable preventative health screenings during the thousands of health fairs that we have held over the years.”

The fairs, which were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, are starting to come back little by little, Pivik said. Hosting up to 125 health fairs during the spring seasons prior to the pandemic, Pivik stated that 365 Health is doing what it can to bring back the American standard for medical attention.

“During COVID-19, Americans delayed or avoided their routine preventive health care,” Pivik said. “We are trying to be part of those national and international efforts to try to help people come back to the routine standards to make sure they are taking care of themselves.”

The health fair will take place from 8-12 p.m. on Saturday at the Third Street Center, 520 S. 3rd St., in Carbondale. While walk-up screenings will be available, those planning on attending are recommended to register ahead of time at https://365health.org/health-fairs/spring/691/screenings .