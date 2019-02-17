4 Colorado State Patrol troopers hit in 4 days

With snowstorms making driving conditions slick and dangerous, state officials are pleading for drivers to slow down, especially around vehicles on the side of the road — and especially emergency service vehicles.

Starting Thursday, four Colorado State Patrol troopers' vehicles have been hit while on the job. The fourth happened Sunday in Weld County when a trooper's vehicle was hit while the officer was investigating a crash on Interstate 25. The first three happened in La Plata County, Lakewood and Garfield County.