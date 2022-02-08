480 Donegan developers create website to promote development benefits

R2 Partners, the developers behind the 480 Donegan residential proposal, announced a website this week to promote information about the development ahead of an election that could repeal the city’s annex of the property.

The site, 480Donegan.com, provides information about the proposed development, the developer’s project timeline and a list of the development’s potential benefits for the community.

Over the next few months, R2’s outreach team is scheduled to meet with community groups, residents and local businesses in an effort to broaden the company’s perspectives and gather feedback on how to maximize the benefits of 480 Donegan for the entire Glenwood Springs community, a news release states.

Fire safety was one of the key concerns from people who spoke against the development during the annex application process.

R2 Partners responded to those concerns by creating concessions that focused on helping the city with creating an evacuation plan and reinforcing fire safety infrastructure in West Glenwood.

As part of the annexation agreement, R2 Partners is slated to contribute $100,000 toward critical planning efforts that will result in an updated emergency evacuation plan for West Glenwood. The annexation agreement also mandates an evacuation plan must be in place before residents can begin occupying the development.

The 480 Donegan project could create an additional evacuation route to U.S. Highways 6 and 24 that do not currently exist, which could increase access to the highway by 50%, the news release states.

If the voters turn down a referendum to repeal the annexation in May, the developer is required by the annex agreement to donate 1 acre of the proposed development for a new West Glenwood fire station. The development’s Impact fees of approximately $308,000 could also contribute to the cost of constructing the fire station, the news release states.