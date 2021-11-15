4th quarter Garfield County discretionary grants awarded

Garfield County commissioners have awarded $30,100 in fourth quarter discretionary grants to eight different nonprofit organizations and programs across the county.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to the awards during their regular meeting on Monday.

Grants were awarded as follows:

$4,100 to the Glenwood Downtown Market, including $600 to reimburse for food assistance funds, and $3,500 for the upcoming “Grand Holiday” celebration slated for 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10.

$5,000 to Symphony in the Valley to assist with music student enrichment programs and performances.

$5,000 to the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce to assist with its upcoming Hometown Holiday events Dec. 3-4 in Rifle.

$5,000 to the Bookcliffs Arts Center in Rifle to assist with its operations and event expenses.

$5,000 to the Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services (CRBOCES) to assist with its internship program and training for post-secondary career opportunities.

$1,000 to the alternative Yampah Mountain High School, which operates under CRBOCES, for outdoor education support.

$5,000 to Coventure in support of its collaboration with the Rifle Economic Development Council to provide mentoring, programming and other resources for budding entrepreneurs.

So far this year, Garfield County has granted a total of $109,300 from the commissioners’ discretionary fund, County Manager Kevin Batchelder reported at the Monday meeting. Grants are capped at $5,000 each, and organizations are eligible for one grant per year.

The grants fund still has a balance of $10,700 that could be used for any additional grant requests that come in before the end of the year, or will carry over to 2022, Batchelder said.

