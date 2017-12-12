520 Grill burglar charged

A 29-year-old Aspen-area man is facing two felonies after he was identified as the burglar who broke into a local restaurant last week and stole more than 100 beers, 15 bottles of wine and $955 in cash, according to court documents.

Scott Gerhart, listed as a transient in court documents, was charged with misdemeanor theft as well as attempted burglary and burglary, both felonies.

The thefts from 520 Grill were discovered Wednesday after the owner of the business arrived and found the restaurant doors open and the cash — which included employee tips — missing, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. He also discovered the beer and wine missing from a refrigerator.

A manager of the Silverpeak Apothecary marijuana dispensary next door supplied police with video surveillance footage showing Gerhart entering the building at 1:12 a.m. through an alley back door, the affidavit states. Gerhart allegedly remained inside the building until 2:28 a.m., when he left the same way he entered carrying the beer and wine.

In the meantime, Gerhart found a set of keys to a community garbage dumpster and attempted to gain entry into Silverpeak with them, according to the affidavit. He also attempted to push Silverpeak's front door open.

The 520 Grill owner said the back alley door is always locked, but can be forced open. He also said the restaurant doors were not locked but were hard to open, the affidavit states.

Police identified Gerhart after an employee at Belly Up recognized him as a fellow employee, according to the affidavit.

