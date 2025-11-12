5Point Film hosts free bilingual adventure film screening in Rifle

A rendition of Carbondale’s 5Point Film Festival is coming to Rifle on Saturday with a free, bilingual screening of some of this year’s top adventure films.

Meant to inspire and excite, the screening offers the organization a chance to expand local access to adventure films and share a piece of this year’s festival with those who may not have been able to attend. The event will be emceed by a Spanish-speaking host to ensure all members of the Rifle community can enjoy the experience.

“It’s really about making sure those really great films that we see at the flagship festival are seen by different communities that may not otherwise have a chance to see them,” Director of Programming Charlie Turnbull said.

Sponsored by the New Ute Theatre Society and Walmart, this year’s program features seven short films from the 2025 annual 5Point Adventure Film Festival: “Anytime Mexico,” “Elladj,” “Where She Lands,” “If I Disappear,” “Fall Harvest,” “Above the Noise” and “Death of Villains.”

“Death of Villians,” a film about a former child climbing prodigy attempting a 5.15 first ascent, an expert level rock climbing route, after struggling with disordered eating, was an audience favorite at the 2025 festival, earning the prestigious Audience’s Choice Award.

The free screening concludes 5Point Education Week, a bilingual film program for middle school students in the Roaring Fork Valley and Title I schools in Grand Mesa and Garfield counties that brings adventure storytelling directly to local classrooms.

“It’ll just be a really fun night with some of our best adventure films of the year,” Turnbull said. “It’s a cool thing that happens in the Rifle community once a year and from our point of view, the more well attended it is, the more likely it is that we can keep offering this free event year after year, which is what we’d really like to do.”