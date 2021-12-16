5Point Film’s ‘Support the Stories’ virtual showing Friday
5Point Film’s flagship October festival may have been postponed from October to April, but as fans wait they can get their fill of flicks on Friday.
The nonprofit is hosting its “Support the Stories” virtual film screening following two weeks of fundraising. For any donation rate, contributors get access to three films published in 2020-2021. The films will be available in a 24-hour window starting 8 p.m. Thursday night.
“It’s a great way to support our organization,” incoming 5Point Film Executive Director Luis Yllanes said. “I want them to be thinking about us and it’s not just about this once-a-year festival. There’s so much more to 5Point than just that.”
Two of the films are shorts and the third is feature-length, covering topics from the Rocky Mountains to the Himalayas.
Yllanes officially takes the reins of the organization on Dec. 22.
More information, including donations and registering for the films, is available at 5pointfilm.org.
