6-year-old boy dies in Silt ranch accident

A 6-year-old boy died after suffering a fatal injury from a vehicle that was backing up on a ranch in Silt on Monday evening, the Garfield County coroner announced Tuesday.

The unidentified child “was fatally injured when a non-parental adult was backing a vehicle on the ranch,” coroner Rob Glassmire said in a news release.

The emergency call to Garfield County Dispatch was placed at 5:14 p.m., and first responders from Colorado River Fire Rescue, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol responded.

Colorado State Patrol is the investigating agency, and the coroner’s office is investigating the manner of death as an accident.