65 students and staff at Basalt Elementary School transition to remote learning
Contact with two presumed positive cases has led to 65 students and staff at Basalt Elementary School transitioning to remote instruction.
Students and staff were last in school on Nov. 20, meaning those in quarantine can return to the classroom on Dec. 7, a news release from the Roaring Fork School District states.
“All students who have been exposed based on contact tracing have been contacted directly,” the release states. “In-person classes for non-impacted students will continue.”
Affected areas of the school will be deep-cleaned and disinfected before students and staff return.
