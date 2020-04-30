8 Breckenridge City Market employees test positive for coronavirus

People wait in line to enter City Market in Breckenridge on Wednesday, April 29. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, nobody is allowed to enter the store without a protective face mask.

Eight Breckenridge City Market employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and one additional employee is awaiting test results.

The Summit County Public Health Department is coordinating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to investigate the outbreak, according to a news release from Summit County.

Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in the release that health officials are working with the individuals and City Market management to contain the outbreak and ensure the employees receive appropriate care.

Public health officials were notified of a positive case at the store April 22, according to the release. The Summit County Public Health surveillance team interviewed the person who tested positive, and their close contacts were referred to testing and required to self-quarantine. The additional tests results were received April 27 and 28 and confirmed more positive cases. According to the release, Summit County public health officials will reach out to all close contacts of the additional people who tested positive.

In response to the outbreak, City Market closed its Breckenridge location early on Tuesday to sanitize the store. The release noted that the store also is increasing the enforcement of facial covering requirements for employees and customers, is reducing the use of the employee break room and has expanded testing for employees.

As for those who shopped at the Breckenridge City Market in the past week, Summit County spokeswoman Julie Sutor said members of the public should not be concerned.

“Folks should not be specifically concerned about having shopped at City Market, but this certainly is an indication, as we know, that COVID-19 is in the community and everyone needs to be following the social distancing protocols and hygiene practices in order to avoid contracting the disease,” Sutor said.

Sutor noted that if Summit County public health officials believed there was a heightened risk of exposure at the Breckenridge City Market, they would have recommended the store close. She said that was not necessary because the store has been proactive in implementing health recommendations, such as isolating sick employees.

When it comes to the public protecting themselves when entering grocery stores, Sutor said keeping proper hygiene is important.

“Hand-washing is really important and then certainly wearing face coverings when you’re in any public space that’s indoors and then any public space that’s outdoors if you can’t maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” Sutor said.

Sutor also recommended that people wash their hands before they put groceries away in their homes.