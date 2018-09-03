8-year-old boy hit by float during Windsor Harvest Festival Parade dies in hospital

An 8-year-old boy who was hit by a float during Windsor's Harvest Festival Parade died Monday after he was transported to the hospital.

Todd Vess, a spokesman for Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, said the child was transported to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. According to a news release, the accident happened toward the end of the parade. The event was immediately canceled as first responders treated and transported the boy and his parents to a nearby hospital. He died shortly after arriving.

“The child and family are in our hearts right now. Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child,” Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said in the news release.

During Monday's parade, officers with the Windsor Police Department asked people who attended the parade to move completely off the parade route so that an ambulance could pass through. Other floats moved to the side of 7th Street to let the ambulance pass as onlookers stood on sidewalks.

The parade, part of Windsor's 97th annual Harvest Festival, brought hundreds of people to watch floats as they traveled along Walnut Street and 7th Street. The ambulance responded to the accident about an hour and a half after the parade started.

The child, according to the release, was a participant on a parade float.

Recommended Stories For You

The float appeared to belong to Generations Church, a Greeley church on track to open a new location in Windsor Sept. 23.

The event started out with a crowd of people in high spirits. Many of them had staked out a spot along the parade route hours before it started, in anticipation of an event that helps round out the Harvest Festival, a three-day event that includes events with hot air balloons, an all-town barbecue, vendor booths and games.

As first responders made their way along the parade route, the mood turned shifted to concern. Many people began to realize a serious accident occurred.

When Windsor resident Nicole Torres heard the news, she began planning a candlelight vigil for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The vigil will be hosted at the corner of 7th Street and Chestnut Street, the location she was told the accident happened.

As part of the vigil, Torres encouraged people to bring candles for adults to hold and balloons for children to let go of.

"You never want that to happen," she said. "I was thinking, 'Oh, my goodness, this could be anyone's child.’"

According to town officials, the rest of the Harvest Festival's events will go on as scheduled Monday. The rest of the event is set to include live entertainment, booths and games. More than 150 vendors signed up to participate in this year's event.

Officials said the Weld County Coroner will release more information as it is appropriate.