85-year-old skier dies in Beaver Creek

EAGLE COUNTY — After being rushed off the mountain at Beaver Creek, skier Rita Lewis died on Wednesday, the Eagle County coroner has confirmed.

Lewis was taken to Vail Health hospital. She was 85.

She is survived by her loving husband Ken Lewis, her three children Adam, Bret and Beth, and many grandchildren.

She had retired to Arrowhead with her husband Ken Lewis approximately six years ago after regularly visiting Beaver Creek with her family since the children were little.

She was an accomplished skier and loved skiing and living in the Beaver Creek Community.

Rita's son Bret offered the following information about the incident that occurred Wednesday:

Recommended Stories For You