PHOTOS: 97 hikes around the sun — 100 Club helps avid fellow hiker, skier Hal Sundin celebrate birthday

Bubbles and cheer greeted longtime avid 100 Club member and avid hiker and skier Hal Sundin on the occasion of his 97th birthday Sunday, April 2 at Roaring Fork Senior Living in Glenwood Springs.

Members of Glenwood Springs’ hiking and skiing social group, the 100 Club, put on a 97th birthday party for longtime member and avid outdoorsman Hal Sundin on Sunday, April 2, at Roaring Fork Senior Living, where he now resides.

Sundin was well known for his hiking exploits over the years, surpassing the 6,000 miles hiked mark at age 86 in 2012, as part of the club’s twice weekly hikes. He continued to hike well into his 90s, only slowing in recent years.

He was also well known for penning a column in the Glenwood Post and Glenwood Springs Post Independent from 1998 to 2021, sharing his political views and musings on life.

Happy birthday, Hal!

Hal Sundin shares a few words with members of the 100 Club who were gathered for his 97th birthday at Roaring Fork Senior Living in Glenwood Springs on Sunday, April 2.

Hal Sundin cuts the cake for his 97th birthday party at Roaring Fork Senior Living in Glenwood Springs on Sunday, April 2.

100 Club member Clem Kopf shares a few memories on the occasion of longtime club member Hal Sundin’s 97th birthday party at Roaring Fork Senior Living in Glenwood Springs on Sunday, April 2.

Attendees signed a large poster card acknowledging Hal Sundin’s many achievements on the occasion of his 97th birthday party at Roaring Fork Senior Living in Glenwood Springs on Sunday, April 2.

A blowup photo of Hal Sundin in his hiking heydays was accompanied by a few factual tidbits from his birth year, 1926, on the occasion of his 97th birthday party at Roaring Fork Senior Living on Sunday, April 2.

Hal Sundin’s 97th birthday cake.

