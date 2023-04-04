PHOTOS: 97 hikes around the sun — 100 Club helps avid fellow hiker, skier Hal Sundin celebrate birthday
Members of Glenwood Springs’ hiking and skiing social group, the 100 Club, put on a 97th birthday party for longtime member and avid outdoorsman Hal Sundin on Sunday, April 2, at Roaring Fork Senior Living, where he now resides.
Sundin was well known for his hiking exploits over the years, surpassing the 6,000 miles hiked mark at age 86 in 2012, as part of the club’s twice weekly hikes. He continued to hike well into his 90s, only slowing in recent years.
He was also well known for penning a column in the Glenwood Post and Glenwood Springs Post Independent from 1998 to 2021, sharing his political views and musings on life.
Happy birthday, Hal!
