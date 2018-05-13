A billionaire is opening a new mental health center in Colorado to treat veterans and their families

About half of U.S. military veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan don't receive the mental health treatment they need, and the vast Veterans Health Administration system often doesn't offer care for veterans' families or for many veterans who were not honorably discharged.

So, on Monday, a new clinic funded by one of the nation's wealthiest men and linked with the University of Colorado will officially open in Greenwood Village to help meet the need.

"I think we'll be able to get folks in and get them the help they need when they're motivated to seek it," said Anthony Hassan, the CEO of the Cohen Veterans Network.

The Cohen Veterans Network is the charitable project of Steven A. Cohen, a former hedge fund titan who, with an estimated net worth of $11 billion, is ranked by Forbes as the 133rd-richest person in the world. In 2016 — at the urging of his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran — Cohen pledged $275 million to build a network of veterans clinics across the country.

Denver's clinic is among 10 so far spread out in military towns and major cities. The clinics serve all post-9/11 veterans, regardless of whether they were honorably discharged or not. The clinics also provide services to veterans' family members or other people — such as close friends or girlfriends or boyfriends — whom the veterans identify as caregivers.

"It's the family that's the primary support system for the veteran," said Gillian Kaag, who holds a doctorate in psychology and is the Denver clinic's director.

Recommended Stories For You

Read the rest of the story at http://www.denverpost.com