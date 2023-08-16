A celebration of women in climbing and cinema comes to the Ute Theater in Rifle

A climber scales down a cliff at Rifle Mountain Park on Tuesday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle will be rolling out the red carpet Aug. 26 for a showing of the 2020 rock climbing production “Pretty Strong” during the the much-anticipated Party for the Park at the Ute Theater and Events Center

A film directed and produced by an all women-production team, Never Not Collective, the film captures the adventures of five climbers indulging in the sport of rock-climbing throughout different parts of the world.

“Pretty Strong” Co-Director Colette McInerney recounts how the all-women team came together out of a shared feeling that women’s stories in the outdoor industry were underrepresented.

“We saw a chance to tell a really cool story about something we were passionate about and so that’s what we did,” she said.

McInerney went on to discuss how “Pretty Strong” was a labor of love and took two years from concept to completion.

“For me it was by far the biggest project I had done from beginning to end and certainly the other women on the team would probably say they feel the same way,” McInerney said.

The event at Ute Theater promises not just a cinematic experience but also an educational one. Following the screening, McInerney will engage in a Q&A, diving deeper into the behind-the-scenes tales of making the film. In addition, a panel discussion with members of the Rifle Climbers Coalition, professional climbers, and other stakeholders aims to bridge the gap between the town and its neighboring climbing haven, Rifle Mountain Park.

One professional climber, Nina Williams, sponsored by The North Face and featured in “Pretty Strong,” offered insights into what drew her to climbing,

“Climbing gave me a lot of purpose and direction, especially as a young person,” Williams said. “It’s just been an incredible way to meet people and have this shared thing that brings us all together.”

Williams also touched on her experience at Rifle Mountain Park, a rock she has scaled multiple times after moving to Colorado at 20-years-old, calling it “a climber’s paradise” renowned for its challenging routes.

A carabiner hangs from a cliff at Rifle Mountain Park on Tuesday. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“I like to say it’s some of the best sport climbing in the United States,” Williams said. “It’s the epitome of a puzzling climb and the technicality of it is what makes it so unique.”

Beyond the film and discussions, attendees can look forward to a number of other festivities including pop-up shops, music and exclusive drink specials.

McInerney summed up the sentiment shared by many in the climbing community as they anticipated the event.

“I’m just excited that events are happening again,” she said. “To have this opportunity to bring the rock climbing community together with a special event feels great, especially after everything we have been through these past few years.”

For each ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the Rifle Climbers Coalitions to help maintain climbing access at Rifle Mountain Park. For those interested in attending the Party for the Park event, visit independentworld.co/partyforthepark