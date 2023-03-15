‘A cow bell, a bible, a gun and a medical bag’ — Rifle Heritage Center presents on the life of Doc Susie

Dr. Susan Anderson.



Legends are both true and astonishing about Susan Anderson — better known as “Doc Susie.”

As a famous countryside physician in Colorado, Doc Susie once saved a miner’s arm when it was considered for amputation. As Grand County Coroner, she also investigated the many deaths it took to construct the Moffat Tunnel.

This weekend, Grand County Librarian and Colorado researcher Kathy Naples is slated to give a presentation on the long, storied life of Doc Susie. Hosted by the Rifle Heritage Center, the presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave.

Doc Susie was born Jan. 31, 1870 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and died on April 16, 1960 in Denver. Her time on this planet was spent mainly treating patients in rural Colorado — anything from skiing injuries to pneumonia outbreaks caused by the 1918 flu pandemic.

“With a cow bell, a Bible, a gun, and a medical bag, Doctor Susan Anderson, affectionately known as Doc Susie, was the doctor of Grand County during the first half of the twentieth century,” a Heritage Center news release states. “Join career librarian and researcher Kathy Naples as we learn about the life of this brave pioneer woman.”

Doc Susie was inducted to the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 1997.

IF YOU GO…

What: Doc Susie presentation

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave.

How much: Free