Photo Essay: A drive to remember | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photo Essay: A drive to remember

News News |

Kyle Mills
  

Show CaptionsHide Captions

With traditional graduation on hold, the Rifle High School Class of 2020 takes a cruise through town as the students are honored for all of their hard work and accomplishments over the last 12 years.

Ethan Spevere and Ethan Mackley take their positions as they wait for the processional to begin last Saturday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
RHSProcesEssay-rct-052120-3
Buy Photo
Rifle residents and family members cheer on the processional as it makes its way down Railroad Avenue Saturday in Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
RHSProcesEssay-rct-052120-2
Buy Photo
Rifle Class of 2020 graduates line up in front of the high school before the beginning of last Saturdays processional through town. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
RHSProcesEssay-rct-052120-6
Buy Photo
A member of the Rifle High Class of 2020 carried a message for those who helped her along the way. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
RHSProcesEssay-rct-052120-4
Buy Photo
Family, friends and community members line Railroad Avenue as the Rifle High School Class of 2020 processional makes its way through town last Saturday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
RHSProcesEssay-rct-052120-5
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Education
See more