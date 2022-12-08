A Grand Holiday in Glenwood Springs leads weekend A&E roundup
Come caroling with Santa, and meet one of his reindeer while enjoying cocoa and churros for a Grand Holiday in Glenwood Springs on Friday evening.
“It’s so nice to have Santa at the park for the community,” said Tara Harman, the director of operations and special events for the Glenwood Springs Chamber.
She said that Santa will only be bringing one reindeer.
“As most of the reindeer are preparing for their lap around the world,” she said
Bundle up, enjoy the fresh snowfall and be sure to come prepared with your holiday wish list, too, she said.
The Downtown Development Authority will also have all of the augmented reality holiday characters setup at the park.
Take a picture with the characters and the hashtag #thegreatglenwoodholidayhunt for a chance to win $50 in Glenwood Gold to shop locally.
“Six or seven businesses helped to contribute,” Harman said. “Another great reason why businesses in Glenwood are so awesome.”
Mountain Harmony will be caroling to ring in the holiday spirit, and local favorite El Bajon will be handing out the free churros. The Property Shop will be providing the hot cocoa bar and several other businesses along with the city of Glenwood Springs, Downtown Development Authority and Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation are contributing to bring the free event to the community
“They’re going to be giving away free churros at the event, which will be pretty fun,” said Jillian Sutherland, the executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.
What: Grand Holiday in Glenwood Springs
When: 4-7 p.m., Friday
Where: Centennial Park, 828 Grand Ave.
Other Happenings
All weekend
Glenwood Springs
Vaudeville Holiday Show
When: Doors at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday doors at 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
How much: $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $16 for children (ages 2-12)
“Colorful Palette” Art Show and Sale
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. everyday until Dec. 16
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
What: Wine Tasting
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave.
What: Holiday Arts and Crafts Market
When: 12-6 p.m. Dec. 9-11
Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery, 233 Sixth St.
Carbondale
The Muppet Christmas Carol is an inspired adaptation of the holiday classic, reimagined through highly theatrical storytelling and songs with a twist. In this telling of the classic tale, you will meet Ms. Ezmerelda Scrooge.
SoL Theatre presents Muppet Christmas Carol
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (6 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday already sold out)
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 PromenadeHow much: $15- $35 Muppet Christmas Carol Tickets
Rifle
A Christmas Carol
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Rifle High School, 1350 Prefontaine Ave.
Friday
Carbondale
Photos with Santa at The Launchpad
When: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Launchpad, 1010 Garfield Ave.
How much: $10 per photo by donation (cash only) as a fundraiser for “Shop with a Cop” with the Carbondale Police Department.
Saturday
Glenwood Springs
What: Holiday Cookie Decorating
When: 12-2 p.m.
Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.
Additional information: Registration recommended
What: Aspen Choral Society Presents “Handel’s Messiah”
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.Where: Mountain View Church, 2195 County Rd. 154
How much: Adults $15 online in advance/$20 at the door, youth (13-17) $5, children (12 or under) $1
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Rd.
How much: Free Christmas Concert
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd.
Additional information: Children 12 and under ride the gondola for free 4-7 p.m.
Sunday
What: Breakfast with Santa
When: 9 a.m.-Noon
Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.
Additional information: Call to Reserve 970-928-3785
