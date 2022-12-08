A Grand Holiday in Glenwood Springs leads weekend A&E roundup

In this file photo from a prior year's holiday celebration, Colby Olson of New Castle, pets the reindeer that visited Centennial Park from the North Pole during the Grand Holiday event in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent file

Come caroling with Santa, and meet one of his reindeer while enjoying cocoa and churros for a Grand Holiday in Glenwood Springs on Friday evening.

“It’s so nice to have Santa at the park for the community,” said Tara Harman, the director of operations and special events for the Glenwood Springs Chamber.

She said that Santa will only be bringing one reindeer.

“As most of the reindeer are preparing for their lap around the world,” she said

Bundle up, enjoy the fresh snowfall and be sure to come prepared with your holiday wish list, too, she said.

The Downtown Development Authority will also have all of the augmented reality holiday characters setup at the park.

Take a picture with the characters and the hashtag #thegreatglenwoodholidayhunt for a chance to win $50 in Glenwood Gold to shop locally.

“Six or seven businesses helped to contribute,” Harman said. “Another great reason why businesses in Glenwood are so awesome.”

Mountain Harmony will be caroling to ring in the holiday spirit, and local favorite El Bajon will be handing out the free churros. The Property Shop will be providing the hot cocoa bar and several other businesses along with the city of Glenwood Springs, Downtown Development Authority and Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation are contributing to bring the free event to the community

“They’re going to be giving away free churros at the event, which will be pretty fun,” said Jillian Sutherland, the executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.

If you go… What: Grand Holiday in Glenwood Springs When: 4-7 p.m., Friday Where: Centennial Park, 828 Grand Ave.

Other Happenings

All weekend

Glenwood Springs

Vaudeville Holiday Show

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday doors at 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

How much: $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $16 for children (ages 2-12)

“Colorful Palette” Art Show and Sale

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. everyday until Dec. 16

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

What: Wine Tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave.

What: Holiday Arts and Crafts Market

When: 12-6 p.m. Dec. 9-11

Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery, 233 Sixth St.

Carbondale

The Muppet Christmas Carol is an inspired adaptation of the holiday classic, reimagined through highly theatrical storytelling and songs with a twist. In this telling of the classic tale, you will meet Ms. Ezmerelda Scrooge.

Ezmerelda Scrooge in the SoL Theatre Company production of the Muppet Christmas Carol

SoL Theatre presents Muppet Christmas Carol

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (6 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday already sold out)

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 PromenadeHow much: $15- $35 Muppet Christmas Carol Tickets

Rifle

A Christmas Carol

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Rifle High School, 1350 Prefontaine Ave.

Friday

Carbondale

Friday

Carbondale

Photos with Santa at The Launchpad

When: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 1010 Garfield Ave.

How much: $10 per photo by donation (cash only) as a fundraiser for “Shop with a Cop” with the Carbondale Police Department.

Saturday

Glenwood Springs

What: Holiday Cookie Decorating

When: 12-2 p.m.

Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.

Additional information: Registration recommended

What: Aspen Choral Society Presents “Handel’s Messiah”

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.Where: Mountain View Church, 2195 County Rd. 154

How much: Adults $15 online in advance/$20 at the door, youth (13-17) $5, children (12 or under) $1

Mountain Madrigal Singers

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Rd.

How much: Free Christmas Concert

Santa at the Caverns

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd.

Additional information: Children 12 and under ride the gondola for free 4-7 p.m.

Sunday

Sunday

What: Breakfast with Santa

When: 9 a.m.-Noon

Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.

Additional information: Call to Reserve 970-928-3785