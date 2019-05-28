A gym that helps members shed excuses

Colorado 24/7 Fitness offers members a wide variety of fitness and health options and services under one roof — at all five locations — for $50 a month. Membership includes: HIIT

MaxxFit

BodyPump

Yoga

Personal Training

Smoothie Bar

Chiropractic services

State-of-the-art equipment

Indoor cycling

Between commuting to and from work, time with family and fitting in some daylight hours to enjoy our beautiful Colorado surroundings, there are a lot of things that can stand in the way of an indoor gym workout.

Anyone not in a regular workout routine can come up with plenty of excuses about why, but Colorado 24/7 Fitness believes that hitting the gym shouldn’t be a hassle or an obligation — that’s why it has designed a membership that offers convenience and variety.

“What we try to do is diminish those excuses by providing five locations and access 24 hours a day,” said personal trainer Nate Rand. “And our group classes are phenomenal when it comes to variety.”

By connecting with each and every member who walks through the door, Rand said the vibe at all five Colorado 24/7 Fitness locations — in Basalt, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt and Rifle — is welcoming and encouraging. And for $50 a month, he thinks there isn’t a gym anywhere on the Western Slope that can match the value.



Covering every fitness niche

These days, fitness studios that focus on one specific niche — indoor cycling, yoga, barre, boxing, weight training, HIIT and others — have become the norm. Someone who’s interested in more than one of these styles of workouts might have to get memberships to multiple places just to fit it all in.

“We have every bit of that under one of our roofs for $50 a month,” said personal trainer John Bennett. “Add in our phenomenal spa services, chiropractors, physical therapy and personal trainers — there’s truly nothing like it in this area.”



Group classes

From yoga to body pump to cycling to strength and endurance classes, Colorado 24/7 Fitness wants its members to have workout options. Rand said classes cater to all age groups and levels, and they even offer senior-targeted Silver Sneakers workouts.

Grit and Pump classes offer high intensity interval training and high repetition weight training, while other strength and conditioning classes might focus on working out with certain equipment.

“There can be a lot of frustration trying to find a place that has all of these options and services, so we try to offer all of it in one place,” Rand said.



No excuses

In the Roaring Fork Valley, most people do not live where they work. With locations throughout the valley — near both work and home — Colorado 24/7 Fitness is trying to help people make a healthy lifestyle as important as earning a paycheck.

“To have that 24-hour access and all of these locations, you can work out before work, during lunch, after work — whenever you choose,” Rand said. “We try to connect and unify our gyms in our motto, which is “Come Join Us.”

One-on-one personal training sessions can help members figure out the psychological side of working out, which Rand said is often one of the biggest reasons people fall out of a regular routine.

“We can dial in and find out what’s preventing them from getting to the gym,” Rand said. “Are they in a certain mindset or do they just need extra guidance or knowledge? That’s what our trainers and employees are there for.”

By making sure the doors are open and providing services, expertise and a welcoming atmosphere, Colorado 24/7 Fitness is always there for its members.

“Life happens, people change, people get out of routines, they get a new job, etc. When it’s time to go back to a gym routine, we have a comfortable place,” Bennett said.

