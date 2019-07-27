A half century of community fun at Silt HeyDays

Greeted by sunshine and blue skies, Silt residents turned out for the 50th annual HeyDays Parade down Grand Avenue Saturday morning.

Numbers in attendance were down a bit from last year, but many down valley travelers were held up by the I-70 cleanup after Friday’s mudslide in South Canyon.

“Our parade was a little shorter than we expected. We were concerned that our [vintage] baseball team wasn’t going to make it in this morning, and also our afternoon band is from Denver,” said Peggy Swank, a member of the Silt Hey Days committee.

After a fly-over from the Classic Air Medical helicopter, the procession of floats moseyed through Silt to the cheer of children clamoring for candy.

With a few less entrants in the parade this year, the patrons were able to head for the park earlier than usual to enjoy the food, games and music at Stoney Ridge Park.

Early afternoon humidity and heat had visitors to the park seeking refuge under the nearest tent or tree for a little shade.

“The temperature has been really wonderful. It’s hot in the park, but it’s mostly humidity,’ Swank said.

Big hits at this year’s event included Raptor Fest, horseshoe tournament and the annual Vintage Baseball game at the Roy Moore Fields.

The Silt All-star B.B.C. took on the Colorado Territory B.B.C. in a traditional Hey Days game that dates back over two decades.

kmills@postindependent.com