A lifetime in Rifle: Betty Clifford reflects on 80 years of service and community

Life looked quite different when World War II ended in September 1945, with some semblance of peace settling over everyone. A couple months later, Betty Clifford was born on Second Street in Rifle. She just celebrated her 80th birthday last week.

“When I was a kid, I lived on Third Street,” Clifford said. “My grandparents were on Second Street, so we always had our holidays there.”

Her entire family used to come for the holidays, Clifford said.

“My grandmother would cook,” Clifford said. “Because my mom was a lousy cook.”

When Clifford was young, she and her cousin would bounce between what they called an ‘up-granny’ and a ‘down-granny’.

“Her other grandparents lived across from the middle school,” she said. “My cousin lived a couple blocks from me, so we used to run back and forth quite a bit over the hill.”

Clifford remembers going to the Fourth Street School for elementary school.

“By the time I came along, they’d built the Ninth Street School and the Douglas High School,” she said. “That used to be on Railroad (Avenue).”

The current Rifle Middle School on Railroad Ave. was the high school Clifford went to, before the current Rifle High School was built on the hill.

“I think there were 46 people in our class,” Clifford said.

Then Clifford decided to join the Navy in 1965.

“Vietnam was going strong in those days,” she said. “I joined to pay for my schooling, and I started at Mesa State.”

Clifford went to the University of Colorado for nursing, and then worked at the Clagett Memorial Hospital in Rifle for about six weeks.

“Then it was off to Newport, Rhode Island for basic training,” she said. “I ran into one of my classmates there. She said, she was so surprised to see me, her teeth almost dropped out.”

Clifford was stationed in California first because her brother was in Vietnam and his wife and daughter were in California.

“Then I got orders for Taiwan,” she said. “I said, ‘that’s wonderful, where is it?”

Clifford was there for a year and a half before her father became ill.

“He did die while I was over there, but I did get home in less than three days,” Clifford said.

Clifford finished her tour and got to see places like India, Thailand and Hong Kong.

“I took a whole roll of pictures of the Taj Mahal,” Clifford said. “I was so fascinated.”

After a couple stops in Florida, Virginia, and Georgia, Clifford retired in 1980 as a commander.

Your weekly Rifle roundup—don’t miss a beat.

Sign up: TheCitizenTelegram.com/Newsletter

“I went looking for my uniform, which I was so excited to have, I loved that uniform,” Clifford said. “They didn’t think it was mine, so they kept looking on the men’s side for it, until my boss marched down and they found it right where it was supposed to be.”

Retirement meant going on adventures and Clifford said she and a friend caught a plane out to Australia for a two week visit.

“We liked it so well, we came back a couple years later for a month’s visit,” Clifford said. “I really like Australia because a lot of my ancestors came from the time of the revolutionary war in England and all the people pretty much looked like me.”

Clifford said she never had time for a relationship because she was married to her career.

“There were a couple over the years, but I wanted to go further in my career,” Clifford said. “My brothers got married and had children, so I have family around.”

Clifford lives with her 14 year old chihuahua mix, Tiffy, and she loves living alone.

“I like people, I like seeing my friends and family,” Clifford said. “But I need time to recharge.”

Clifford used to write a column for the Citizen Telegram, penning information about the history of Rifle.

“Then I had a stroke in 2000 and I was out for two months,” Clifford said. “I woke up and called my friend and I said, ‘I don’t know if you remember, but I was supposed to pick you up at the airport.”

Clifford had a subsequent stroke in the following years and she said she lost her ability to write.

“It took a lot of speech therapy to be able to talk again,” Clifford said. “I had to stop writing for the Citizen Telegram.”

Clifford had to sell her house up on the hill in eastern Rifle after her stroke.

“It’s not disability friendly,” she said. “I loved that house.”

Clifford gets around in a wheelchair now and does something every day, whether it’s volunteering, seeing her friends or family, or taking time for herself.

“These days I’ll go up to the Senior Center for Thanksgiving,” she said.

In her office, she has a wall dedicated to her accomplishments, her “Me Wall”, which has awards from Grand River Hospital, the Navy, and many other places Clifford has helped out.

When she’s not volunteering or doing works, Clifford is at home, watching television and reading.

“I love Jeopardy, I used to know almost all the answers,” Clifford said. “And I love reading. That’s what I do.”