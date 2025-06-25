A look at where Colorado’s collared gray wolves explored this June

About a year and a half into reintroduction efforts, Colorado’s gray wolves are continuing to settle into the state and explore similar watersheds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s monthly wolf map.

Wolf activity appears to be slightly more condensed in Colorado’s central-northern counties compared to recent months, including April and May, where the wolves’ exploration started to stretch further west and south.

On the most recent map — which shows the watersheds where wolves were between May 27 and June 24 — wolves were pinpointed in Routt, Moffat, Jackson, Larimer, Grand, Summit, Lake, Chaffee, Park, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin and Eagle counties. It does show that watersheds in some southern counties — including Gunnison, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral and Saguache counties — had wolf activity.

If a watershed is highlighted, it means that at least one GPS point from one wolf was recorded in that watershed during the 30 days. GPS points are recorded every four hours or so.

The map also shows that wolves have continued to brush up against watersheds along the western edge of some Front Range counties, including Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Larimer and Jefferson counties.

Wolf activity also pushed up against Colorado’s border with Wyoming in Jackson and Larimer counties.

As gray wolves move around Colorado, the population has continued to change.

wolf-map-gif-1

In June, Parks and Wildlife confirmed that staff had seen new pups. The agency has yet to get a reliable count of how pups were born but is monitoring four potential dens.

One of the dens may be connected to the Copper Creek Pack — the first pack formed by Colorado’s reintroduced wolves last spring — which has been involved in controversy in Pitkin County in the last month. On May 29, Parks and Wildlife killed one of the pack’s male yearlings, 2405, after ranchers in the county experienced chronic wolf depredation despite attempts to mitigate conflict.

According to the agency’s final report on the yearling’s removal , the pack was comprised “of six adult wolves and possibly pups born in 2025.”

On May 31, a male gray wolf from British Columbia died in northwest Colorado. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is still investigating the cause of death. While this marked the sixth death this year and the ninth since reintroduction began in December 2023, Parks and Wildlife has maintained that wolf survival is in a normal range, “especially for a population of wolves without many established territories.”

The more packs form between Colorado’s wolves, the more they are expected to disperse across the state and establish territories. Until then, Parks and Wildlife reports they will travel long distances searching for food, mates and spaces to live.