A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

Adam Frisch is the Democratic nominee to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat, currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert of Rifle.



The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued on Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.

Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch’s campaign commissioned the survey that showed him trailing Boebert by just 2 percentage points. Forty-seven percent of those polled in the Keating Research survey of 500 likely 3rd District voters said they would vote for Boebert, while 45% said they’d back Frisch. Seven percent of those polled said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 and had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. The margin of error means the race, according to the poll, is in a statistical dead heat.

A July poll by Keating Research, a Democratic firm, showed Frisch trailing Boebert by 7 percentage points, 49% to 42%, with another 9% saying they were undecided.

