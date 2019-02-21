A second child has died from the flu this season in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports a second child has died from flu in the state this year.

KUSA-TV reports that the most recent death was reported during the week ending Feb. 16. The first death was reported during the week ending Jan. 12.

No specific information about the victims has been released, other than they were under age 18.

The latest data from Colorado agency shows that just over 2,000 people have been hospitalized for the flu since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. A majority of those hospitalizations are between children from birth to 4 years old and adults over 65.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that this season’s vaccination is about 47 percent effective, with peak season is still ahead.

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com