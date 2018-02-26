A sweet farewell: Grand Avenue Sweets owner closes shop

Lollipops, licorice ropes and assorted hard candies were marked down 50 percent on Grand Avenue Sweets' last day on Monday. But another item was on sale too — a red snow shovel. Its tag read, "Never been used — $3," with a sad face.

Owner Kathy Fangman might not need that shovel on her next adventure. After being in business for over four years, Fangman is moving to Savannah, Georgia.

"I've been kinda thinking about it for a while," she said of the move, adding that there "really isn't a story" behind the store closing besides just wanting to try something new.

When Grand Avenue Sweets opened in 2013, Fangman said she wanted it to be a destination for tourists.

"Whenever people travel, they always wander into the local candy store," Fangman told the Post Independent in 2013. "It just always brings back good memories."

On the store's last day, she described owning the store as "the funnest job I've ever had." She said since the announcement, members of the community have said the nicest things.

"I'll miss Glenwood," she said.