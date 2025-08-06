A vintage baseball game, beer garden and pancake breakfast all in one place

Silt is swinging into the past later this month with Silt Heyday, a daylong celebration of community and local history set for Saturday, Aug. 23.

Festivities begin with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, accompanied by live music from the Colorado Currys. Breakfast costs $8 for adults and $7 for seniors and children under 12.

At 8 a.m., a flag-raising ceremony will take place at the park with help from the Silt Police Department, followed by a performance of the national anthem.

Starting at 9 a.m., vendors and booths will be open at Veterans Park until 5 p.m., offering original fashion, artwork and crafts.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., inviting entries ranging from floats and livestock to vintage cars, firetrucks and more. Entry is free, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three participants.

A beer garden will run from 11 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park, with proceeds benefiting the Silt Historical Society. The Anvil Points Quilt Guild will showcase its work at the Silt Historical Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a silent auction will take place during that time at Veterans Park.

Also from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Stoney Ridge Horseshoe Pits will host a horseshoe tournament, and Colorado River Fire Rescue will bring its popular “Touch-A-Truck” event to Veterans Park. A face painting booth will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Live music from the Tyler Rust Band will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, and the Rifle Recreation Department’s cornhole tournament runs from 3 to 6 p.m., with cash prizes for the top three teams.

The annual vintage baseball game begins at 1 p.m. at Roy Moore Elementary Park, featuring wooden bats, period uniforms and old-school sportsmanship.

Food-themed competitions kick off at 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, with a watermelon seed-spitting contest, followed by a pie-eating contest at 4:30 p.m. and a jalapeño-eating contest at 5 p.m.

The Queen Bees will close out the day with a concert from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Park.

To register as a vendor, visit siltheyday.com/participate . To join the parade, go to siltheyday.com/eventschedule/parade and click the “register form” link. For more information about the event, visit siltheyday.com .