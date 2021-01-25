Accident alert issued for unincorporated Garfield County, with whiteout conditions reported in areas

An accident alert has been issued for portions of Garfield County outside municipal limits Monday afternoon, meaning police may not be able to immediately respond immediately given a likely high volume of traffic accidents.

Whiteout conditions were being reported in parts of the county, including between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale along Colorado Highway 82 around 2 p.m.

Motorists are advised to visit http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information for details on specific circumstances that require a law enforcement response.

An official “Accident Alert” was issued by Garfield County at 2:07 p.m. Such alerts are issued when weather conditions are so severe that Colorado State troopers and police officers are unable to respond to the large volume of motor vehicle crashes.

“Accident Alert is initiated on a jurisdictional and geographical basis, in other words some cities may be on accident alert whereas others may not depending on how the weather conditions are affecting their area,” according to the alert sent out via email and text.

“While accident alert is in effect, troopers and or police officers will only respond if the following circumstances exist:

• Vehicles are disabled due to damage.

• Accident involves a fatality or an injury requiring medical attention.

• Alcohol or drugs are involved.

• Accident is an alleged hit and run.

• There is damage to public property other than wildlife, i.e. a highway guardrail.

Many radio stations report which areas are on accident alert.

“If you are involved in an accident and are not sure if your area is on accident alert, call the police,” according to the news release.

If an accident does not meet the criteria for a police response, do the following:

• Drivers involved are required to exchange information.

• File an accident report online as soon as possible.

jstroud@postindependent.com