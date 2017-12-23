CDOT issues safety advisory amid mountain snowstorm

I-70 between Vail Pass and Empire has been closed on and off all afternoon due to multiple accidents. Harsh weather conditions are creating an unsafe driving environment.

“Crews are working to reposition their plows to focus on westbound from Empire to the tunnel,” the CDOT release said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, bringing heavy snow in spots, blowing snow, slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

“There is a potential for high gusty winds in some areas as well,” CDOT advises.

The winter weather advisory includes the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Mountain Range, and the Indian Peaks (Berthoud Pass, Breckenridge, East Slopes of Mosquito Mountain Range, East Slopes Southern Gore Range, Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels, Indian Peaks, Kenosha Mountains, Mount Evans, Williams Forks Mountains and Winter Park.

Snow accumulation is predicted to be between 4 and 8 inches in some of the heavier areas. “Motorists should also be advised of potential avalanche mitigation on Loveland Pass and Berthoud Pass Sunday morning,” the release also advised. “The avalanche control work will cause travel delays while operations are taking place and plows then clear the roads.”

"We strongly urge motorists to take it slow when traveling to your destination,” said Kyle Lester, CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance.