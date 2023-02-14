Adam Frisch announces second run to try to unseat U.S. Rep. Boebert in 2024

Aspen's Adam Frisch, running against incumbent Lauren Boebert in Colorado District 3, talks to his supporters at a watch party at Belly Up Aspen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Western Slope businessman Adam Frisch of Aspen said Tuesday that he is launching his 2024 campaign to defeat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

The announcement comes just three months after an exceptionally narrow defeat that defied incredible odds and represented the shock of the 2022 election cycle.

Frisch plans to hold an in-person launch event in Pueblo at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Pueblo Union Depot.

Frisch’s 2022 race against Boebert was the closest congressional contest of the last election cycle, despite election prognosticators asserting that the race wasn’t competitive.

FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich referred to the race as one of the most shocking potential upsets “in the history of the model,” which gave Boebert a 97% chance of winning. The closeness of the race triggered an automatic recount mandated by Colorado statute that was completed on Dec. 12, 2022 with Boebert barely winning reelection by 546 votes.

Frisch said he will begin his first campaign tour of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday to meet with communities across the district. Frisch logged over 24,000 miles traveling the district and holding public town halls during his previous campaign.

He is the second Democrat to announce early intentions to run for the seat, following last week’s announcement by Debby Burnett of Gunnison. Burnett was a candidate for the seat in 2022, as well, but did not earn enough support through the party assembly process to make it onto the primary ballot.